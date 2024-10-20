Page PD reminds residents to lock doors after recent incidents of trespassing

PAGE, AZ — Page Police Department is reminding residents to lock doors after two incidents involving trespassing Friday night.

At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a home for reports of a man who had unlawfully entered the home.

The resident told police that he was on the phone in another room when he heard noise coming from the living room. In the living room, he had found a man he did not know sitting in a chair next to the resident's young child.

The man was told to leave and allegedly tried to grab the child before leaving on foot.

The man was ultimately tracked down by police and was booked into Coconino County jail.

Later in the night, a homeowner had called police just before midnight to report a man who was trespassing.

The man had knocked on the door of the residence and started arguing with the homeowner. Police say both parties knew each other and had a previous disagreement.

The homeowner told the suspect to leave but the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim before entering the residence. The suspect was arrested and booked into Coconino County jail.

After the two incidents, Page police reminded residents on Facebook to stay aware of their surroundings, keep homes and vehicles secured, and verify who people are before opening their doors if someone is knocking.