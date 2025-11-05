Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teenager hospitalized after shooting near 12th Street and Southern Avenue

Details on a suspect have not been provided
Teenager shot
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting in south Phoenix that left a teenager hospitalized

On Wednesday afternoon, Phoenix police officers were called to a shooting near 12th Street and Southern Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a teen male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police haven't released details on a shooter or what may have led to the shooting.

ABC15 is working to get more information on this developing story.

