One person dead after shooting involving Surprise police early Sunday morning

SURPRISE, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting involving Surprise police early Sunday morning.

Surprise police say they were called to a home near Dysart Road and Waddell Road around 3 a.m. for a domestic violence dispute.

They add that the shooting involving officers took place shortly after arriving.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else, including any officers, was hurt.

No details have been released regarding what took place between police arrival and the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to the surrounding area.

Buckeye Police will investigate the shooting.