One person dead after shooting involving DPS troopers on Loop 101 near University Drive in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting involving Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers early Sunday morning in Tempe.

DPS officials say the shooting took place on the Loop 101 near University Drive just before 2:30 a.m.

It all started after troopers pulled over a vehicle that matched the description reported to 9-1-1 as driving erratically on the freeway.

Video from the scene shows two DPS vehicles having a car surrounded before the shooting taking place.

The person reportedly had barricaded himself in his vehicle after being pulled over.

The man reportedly did not follow commands to get out of the vehicle.

Troopers saw him pull out a gun, and that's when the shooting took place.

Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the side of the vehicle after the shooting took place.

The man in the vehicle has died, according to DPS.

No troopers were hurt in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Loop 101 southbound is closed and will remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest information.