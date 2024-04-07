Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One person arrested for DUI after hitting a DPS vehicle head-on in Apache Junction

No one was hurt in the crash
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
040624 Apache Junction DPS WW crash
Posted at 7:38 AM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 11:52:41-04

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — One person is in custody after allegedly driving the wrong way up a US-60 off-ramp and striking a DPS trooper's vehicle head-on late Saturday night in Apache Junction.

DPS officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near US 60 and Idaho Road.

Troopers say a vehicle tried to get on US 60 from the Idaho Road off-ramp and hit the DPS trooper's truck head-on.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken into custody for aggravated DUI and endangerment.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo