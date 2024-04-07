One person arrested for DUI after hitting a DPS vehicle head-on in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — One person is in custody after allegedly driving the wrong way up a US-60 off-ramp and striking a DPS trooper's vehicle head-on late Saturday night in Apache Junction.

DPS officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near US 60 and Idaho Road.

Troopers say a vehicle tried to get on US 60 from the Idaho Road off-ramp and hit the DPS trooper's truck head-on.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken into custody for aggravated DUI and endangerment.

The suspect's identity has not been released.