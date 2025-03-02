Watch Now
One injured, one in custody after shooting at Scottsdale hospital

Victim reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person is injured and one is in custody after a shooting at a Scottsdale hospital Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened at the Honor Health Shea location, near Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.

One person reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say this is an isolated incident.

This shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates.

