One injured, one in custody after shooting at Scottsdale hospital

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person is injured and one is in custody after a shooting at a Scottsdale hospital Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened at the Honor Health Shea location, near Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.

One person reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say this is an isolated incident.

This shooting remains under investigation.

