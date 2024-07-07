One dead, two seriously hurt after pair of crashes on I-17 near Northern Avenue

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed Sunday morning near Northern Avenue after a pair of crashes left one person dead and two others seriously hurt.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 1 a.m., they were investigating a possible DUI driver who was stopped in the roadway in the area.

As they were working to clear that vehicle off the interstate, a minor crash happened in another lane of the freeway.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The troopers on scene began working to investigate and clear that crash when another vehicle crashed into those two vehicles at a high rate of speed.

As a result of the second crash, the driver of one of those vehicles died, and the other driver, who was a juvenile, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the speeding vehicle was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

DPS says the driver of the speeding vehicle is being evaluated for possible impairment.

There is currently no estimated reopening time for I-17.

Charges are pending, but DPS says the investigation is still in its early stages.