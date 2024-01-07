One dead, two others hurt in drive-by shooting near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in the West Valley.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 2:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult in the front yard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person was pronounced dead.

Two others were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police believe a vehicle drove by the home where a house party was being held, and someone in that vehicle started shooting at people attending the party.

The victim has not been identified.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.