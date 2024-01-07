Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One dead, two others hurt in drive-by shooting near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

MCSO has not released any information about possible suspects
There is a large police presence this morning near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. It's unclear at this point what the police presence is for.
70th Ave and Lower Buckeye GSW 1-7-24
Posted at 8:40 AM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 10:40:09-05

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in the West Valley.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 2:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult in the front yard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person was pronounced dead.

Two others were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police believe a vehicle drove by the home where a house party was being held, and someone in that vehicle started shooting at people attending the party.

The victim has not been identified.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61