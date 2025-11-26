One dead, one injured in Phoenix shooting near 19th Street and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Two men were shot Tuesday night in Phoenix, with one dying at the scene and another hospitalized with serious injuries.

Phoenix police say they responded to reports of gunshots just after 10 p.m. near 19th Street and Roosevelt Street.

Officers say two men were shot.

The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced one man dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the other man to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a third man was involved in the shooting but fled the area before officers arrived.

Detectives have taken over the investigation and are processing the scene.

Police have not released additional details about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.