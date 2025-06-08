One dead, driver at large after crash on Loop 202 near McClintock in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — One person is dead and a driver is at large after a crash Saturday on Loop 202 near McClintock Road in Chandler.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash just after 6:30 p.m.

DPS believes the driver of a white SUV lost control and collided with the left concrete median wall.

One passenger, only identified as male, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the crash, the SUV also side-swiped a vehicle, and debris from that crash struck a third vehicle.

Another passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one in any other vehicle was hurt.

DPS officials say the driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information related to this crash, you are asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS, or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You are asked to use the reference number I25034783.