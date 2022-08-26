Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One dead, one hurt in double shooting near 24th Street and Van Buren

A 37-year-old woman died from her injuries at the hospital
Phoenix Police Department
ABC15
Phoenix Police Department
Posted at 6:55 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 10:01:53-04

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and another is hurt after a double shooting late Thursday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received a call of a shooting near 24th and Van Buren streets around 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found two women with gunshot wounds.

Both women were taken to hospitals. One of the victims, identified by police as 37-year-old Latoya Davis, died at the hospital from her injuries.

Police haven't identified a possible suspect, and the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!