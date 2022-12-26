One dead, another hurt after shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is hurt after a reported shooting in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received numerous calls of shots fired near 48th Street and Broadway Road at about 10:15 Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say one man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Preliminary information lead police to believe an argument may have taken place before shots were fired. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.