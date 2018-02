SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Eighteen years ago this week, a young man was stabbed to death after a rodeo dance in Scottsdale.

It was just after midnight on February 5, 2000, when 22-year-old Shawn Smith and a friend were walking through a parking lot at Rawhide, when it was in north Scottsdale.

Shawn was leaving after he had attended a dance that was held after the Parada Del Sol Rodeo.

Scottsdale police say a man approached him and his friend and pulled a knife.

Shawn was stabbed and later pronounced dead at the hospital while his friend was slightly injured.

Scottsdale police continue to look for answers.