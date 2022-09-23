Not Guilty verdict for ex-boyfriend in the murder of 19-year-old Kiera Bergman

PHOENIX — A jury has found Jon Christopher Clark not guilty in the murder of 19-year-old Kiera Bergman.

The decision came down Thursday in a Maricopa County courtroom. The case was turned over to the jury on Friday after closing arguments concluded.

He was facing charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, both of which he was found not guilty by a jury.

Bergman was reported missing in August 2018. She was last seen on August 4 at her home near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road when she was picked up to go to work by her on and off boyfriend, Jon Christopher Clark.

About a month after her disappearance, her body was found near State Route 85 in Buckeye, west of Phoenix.

In September 2018, Clark was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

No murder weapon was ever discovered, and her cause of death was undetermined.

Detectives never found DNA on Bergman's remains or at the crime scene. They were not even able to determine the cause of death.

Detectives still made the arrest, writing in court documents that Clark was a physically abusive and manipulative boyfriend.

They also say he was the last one to see Bergman alive, and they say her cell phone was turned on days after she was last seen, and it connected to the same Wi-Fi as Clark's phone.

Police believe the boyfriend continued using her phone, but it was never found.

