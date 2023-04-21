New reward offered in 1999 double murder cold case near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a decades-old cold case.

On April 23, 1999, the bodies of 39-year-old William Rodriguez of Mesa and 20-year-old Rebecca Rubacalva, sometimes known as Rebecca LaRue, of Phoenix were found in a drainage ditch.

Authorities say they were found between the pull-out and the boundary fence off Highway 93, between Wickenburg and Wikieup.

Both victims had gunshot wounds to the head.

Rubacalva's mother spoke with ABC15 in 2018 when she traveled from Michigan with two friends to put up reward posters in several areas, including near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road where 20-year-old Rebecca Rubalcava was last seen alive.

“I just can’t believe that — all these years and there’s still no arrests,” Tamara LaRue said.

Rubalcava had recently escaped human trafficking, LaRue said, and Rodriguez was a friend.

Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in this case could earn up to a $10,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com Remember, all tips are anonymous, you never have to give your name.