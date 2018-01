GILBERT, AZ - A man is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash after hitting a pedestrian and her dog with his truck in Gilbert.

Gilbert police say on Jan. 13, Beth Kumpe, 43, was walking with daughter and dog near Baseline and Gilbert roads when Kumpe was hit by a truck.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and doctors later told Kumpe's family that she "no longer has any brain functions."

Police located the suspect's vehicle about a half a mile away and two people were detained. They allegedly found animal fur and signs that the truck had been involved in a recent collision.

Officials say 23-year-old Paul Flanigan of Sun Lakes, and his unidentified girlfriend were returning from Sycamore Creek when he jumped the curb and hit the victim.

The girlfriend said she was sleeping at the time of the accident but woke up after feeling a jolt. She told authorities that she heard Flanigan repeating, "I'm going to jail."

The girlfriend reportedly told the police that they both had been drinking that morning.

The victim's dog also suffered injuries after being struck by the vehicle, police said.

Flanigan has been charged with manslaughter, endangerment and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.