Multiple shots fired at Airbnb house party; Tempe police still searching for suspects

Tempe police are still looking for an unknown number of suspects who fired shots in a neighborhood during an Airbnb house party near University and Hardy drives.

Police say they are still investigating the incident, not knowing why the suspects fired multiple shots around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials say no one was injured.

On security footage from a neighbor, more than 50 rounds of shots are heard within a 90-second span. Those bullets hit vehicles in the area.

“Inside the party, everybody was just having a good time hanging out. All of a sudden, we heard the gun shots, and everybody dropped to the floor and, I mean everybody was freaking out. It was obviously a scary situation,” said a partygoer who wished to remain anonymous.

The partygoer tells ABC15 he did not know who the suspects are, adding that he didn’t know many people who went to the party.

Cameron Taylor, who lives near the Airbnb house, said it was a scary situation to wake up to.

“We just heard a bunch of loud bangs at 3:45 in the morning. We shot out of bed and opened the door and immediately heard screaming. We just kind of locked the door and called 911,” Taylor said.

Multiple evidence markers were still seen in the neighborhood Saturday evening, including in Kayleigh Shisler’s front yard.

She woke up after the shots went off, not knowing what was going on. Shisler ended up stuck in her house for the morning as police investigated the area.

“It was quite alarming. I'm still a little bit shaken by it. I'm not sure how to react to it,” she told ABC15.

Other neighbors ABC15 spoke with say there have been some issues with Airbnb, however, not this extreme. They told ABC15 they called the short-term housing company regarding the party and incident. Airbnb banned parties at all its listings over the summer. Saturday evening, the home was no longer listed on the website.

While Tempe police are still looking for the suspects, they said they arrested two people for charges unrelated to the shooting. Police believe the incident is isolated.

