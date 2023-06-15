More than 50 pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine recovered in DPS traffic stop in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — A man is in custody after he was reportedly found with more than 50 pounds of fentanyl and meth in his vehicle on I-17 in Yavapai County.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says on June 5, a trooper stopped a driver for moving and equipment violations on I-17 northbound near Anthem.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Omar C. Arias, then reportedly drove off, leading to a pursuit.

Arias later came to a stop in Yavapai County and he was taken into custody without further incident.

When troopers searched the vehicle, they found almost 55 pounds of fentanyl pills and more than two pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the car.

Pictures shared by DPS showed the drugs were found in beer boxes.

DPS believes Arias was transporting the drugs from the Valley to Denver, Colorado.

Arias was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of fleeing police, possession and transportation of a narcotic drug and dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.