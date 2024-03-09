Mesa woman facing assault charge after allegedly beating minors on surveillance camera

MESA, AZ — A woman is facing an assault charge after allegedly beating multiple minors in the middle of the road in Mesa.

According to court paperwork, 33-year-old Sheena Montiel faces one count of assault.

Court paperwork shows the fight was captured on nearby surveillance video.

The video shows multiple people being beaten, thrown to the ground, and kicked, among other violent actions.

Two of the victim's ages are not clear, but one victim was 16 years old, and another was 8.

During the fighting, the defendant reportedly picked up the 8-year-old's cell phone and fled the scene with the phone.

That phone was later found in the co-defendant's vehicle.

The co-defendant's identity is not known.

The victims, according to court paperwork, were emotionally distraught after the attack, but their physical injuries were reportedly minor.