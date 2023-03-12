Mesa police officer hurt after incident near Holmes Elementary School

MESA, AZ — A Mesa police officer is hurt after an incident Sunday morning near Holmes Elementary School.

Mesa Police say an officer was flagged down because a vehicle had collided with the school building near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

The original officer contacted the driver and a second officer talked with the passenger in the vehicle.

Police say it isn't clear what happened with the passenger and the second officer, but a physical fight started between the two, and the passenger was on top of the officer.

The first police officer was able to get the man off of the other officer and held him down until other police arrived to take the passenger into custody.

So far, that man who reportedly fought with the officer has not been identified.

The condition of the officer involved isn't yet known, but he was taken to the hospital.

This incident comes just one day after three Mesa officers were hurt in a fight at a Dutch Bros coffee shop near Power and Ray roads.

In that incident, one officer suffered a broken hand, another lost consciousness, and a third also suffered a hand injury.