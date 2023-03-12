Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Mesa police officer hurt after incident near Holmes Elementary School

It's the fourth Mesa police officer hurt this weekend, after three were hurt in a fight with a man at a Dutch Bros coffee shop on Saturday
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Mesa Police Department
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 16:45:19-04

MESA, AZ — A Mesa police officer is hurt after an incident Sunday morning near Holmes Elementary School.

Mesa Police say an officer was flagged down because a vehicle had collided with the school building near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

The original officer contacted the driver and a second officer talked with the passenger in the vehicle.

Police say it isn't clear what happened with the passenger and the second officer, but a physical fight started between the two, and the passenger was on top of the officer.

The first police officer was able to get the man off of the other officer and held him down until other police arrived to take the passenger into custody.

So far, that man who reportedly fought with the officer has not been identified.

The condition of the officer involved isn't yet known, but he was taken to the hospital.

This incident comes just one day after three Mesa officers were hurt in a fight at a Dutch Bros coffee shop near Power and Ray roads.

In that incident, one officer suffered a broken hand, another lost consciousness, and a third also suffered a hand injury.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!