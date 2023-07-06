Mesa man arrested for raping woman, months after MCAO didn't pursue charges

MESA — A Mesa man arrested twice in just the past several months is accused of raping multiple women.

The latest victim came forward just months after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office decided not to pursue charges in two prior cases involving the suspect, 35-year-old James Estep.

On July 5, ABC15 learned that Mesa police have submitted or resubmitted these cases back to MCAO.

The most recent arrest was one day after an alleged victim came forward, telling Mesa police she met Estep at a Tempe bar and later went to his house in Mesa.

She told investigators she had consensual sex with Estep before she felt uncomfortable and tried to leave.

Court documents say Estep choked the woman before allegedly raping her multiple times.

During an examination, it could be seen she had bruising in many places on her body.

In these documents, it's noted that Mesa detectives "recognized similarities between this investigation and two other investigations by Mesa PD."

Those similarities included Estep telling victims that he had five children and that his wife passed away from cancer.

The first incident happened in May of 2021 and the other, in April of this year.

Both alleged victims described being choked, one even hit, after reportedly accepting rides from Estep.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office told ABC15 that Mesa police submitted both those cases with recommendations for charges back in May, but due to the likelihood of conviction, no charges were ever filed.

“Strangulation is linked to increased lethality in intimate partner violence, so what that means is homicide is more likely when strangulation is present,” said Jenna Panas with the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

She spoke with ABC15 after reading the court documents connected to Estep’s cases

Panas said if the allegations are true, there are likely more victims.

“60% or 66% actually of rape victims do not report to law enforcement,” said Panas. “If we have three victims that we know of then it is likely there are more.”

“Hopefully they've got enough on him to keep him off the street,” said neighbor John Miller.

Neighbors living near Estep said they have been worried about what they call odd behavior.

They've also seen lots of people going in and out of the home and have now seen him arrested multiple times.

Miller told ABC15 he hopes MCAO does pursue charges this time.

“Absolutely,” said Miller. “They need to. If they don't, someone is going to bear the consequences.”

Police said DNA links Estep to the cases in 2021 and April of this year.

Currently, Estep is still in jail.

All these cases have been submitted or resubmitted to MCAO. Mesa police are recommending multiple sexual assault charges as well as kidnapping charges.