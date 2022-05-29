MCSO searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials say a pedestrian was walking near the curb when he was hit and killed by a vehicle near 54th Street and University Drive.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The only description currently available is a dark, possibly black, vehicle with passenger side damage.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Officials believe there may be additional damage to the bumper area, hood, quarter panels, pillars, doors or exterior mirror due to the amount of paint chips found at the scene.

Additional evidence was found at the scene that indicates the windshield or windows may also be damage, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact MCSO at (602) 876-TIPS or (602) 876-1011.