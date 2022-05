MESA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mesa.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies received information about a body in the roadway near Higley Road and University Drive.

Deputies learned the body was that of a man who had apparently been struck by a vehicle that was no longer at the scene.

MCSO says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials do not have a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.