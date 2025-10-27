MCSO searching for rideshare driver accused of sexual assault, potential other victims

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a rideshare driver who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman passenger and other potential victims.

Officials say a 21-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by her Uber driver after requesting a ride home from a night out with friends.

MCSO says the victim was intoxicated and has limited recollection of the events; however, after arriving at her residence, the victim's parents interrupted what was happening and confronted the driver.

The driver, identified by MCSO as 33-year-old Lemolineaux Bain, reportedly fled from law enforcement as they were attempting to detain him for questioning.

MCSO

During the investigation, detectives learned information that led them to believe there may be additional victims.

MCSO says the victim may not recall the incident due to intoxication or may be reluctant to report their experience.

Anyone who knows Bain's location, may have been a victim, or has information about inappropriate or criminal behavior involving the driver, is urged to contact MCSO immediately.

Contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-1011 or submit a tip anonymously to 602-876-TIPS. Tips can be provided anonymously. Any detail, no matter how small, may be critical to advancing this investigation.