MCSO arrests man for 2008 sex assault of teen girl

PHOENIX — A 33-year-old man has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl in 2008.

Alexander Rzeczycki is one of two suspects accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2008. Court paperwork shows the girl had been drinking when she was lured into a room with two adult males.

A friend of the victim reportedly stopped the assault and was physically assaulted by the men.

In 2017, forensic evidence from this case was submitted for analysis as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant which provided funds to process untested sex assault kits.

Court paperwork did say the victim advised in 2009 that she did not want to pursue and assist with prosecution in this case, although it’s unclear if that was why the evidence had never been tested. The victim has since passed away.

In 2018 MCSO received a potential DNA match for one suspect, Rzeczycki. Once the Maricopa County Attorney's Office approved of the viability of the case, a warrant was approved for his arrest.

On May 3, 2023, the MCSO FATE Unit located and arrested Rzeczycki for one count of sexual conduct with a minor.

MCSO has still not located the second suspect in this case, who reportedly went by "Ryan" at the party. MCSO is asking anyone with any information on the case to please contact MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477) with a notation of "IR08-112002."