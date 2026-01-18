Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maricopa County Sheriff's detention officer arrested on child sex crime charges in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested Friday on multiple felony charges related to alleged child sex crimes in Buckeye.

Police say they received a report on Thursday, January 15, that 36-year-old Isidro Caro, a detention officer and Buckeye resident, had been sexually abusing an 11-year-old.

With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Buckeye police arrested Caro on Friday, January 16.

Caro was booked into jail and is facing multiple charges, including child molestation, sexual abuse, and sexual conduct with a minor, according to Buckeye police.

Police did not release additional details about the investigation, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

