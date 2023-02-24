Manslaughter charges recommended for driver who killed Cooper Lamb, fiancee, and daughter

GILBERT, AZ — Manslaughter charges are being recommended for the man who killed the son, future daughter-in-law, and granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Gilbert police have submitted the charging recommendation against 21-year-old Brian Torres after the crash near Elliot Road and Cole Drive in December.

Torres was reportedly driving west on Elliot Road when he struck a vehicle driving east, attempting to turn left onto Cole Drive.

Inside the other vehicle was 22-year-old Cooper Lamb, Cooper's fiancee, and their infant daughter.

Cooper and their daughter were pronounced dead at the scene on December 16. 20-year-old Caroline Patten died from her injuries on December 23.

Last night, Sheriff Lamb lost his son, Cooper Lamb, along with his one-year-old granddaughter in a crash in Gilbert. Cooper and his daughter were passengers in the vehicle. Cooper’s fiancé and mother of the child was also seriously injured. She remains in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/OrhRbSvQTu — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) December 17, 2022

"We are truly humbled and touched by the outpouring of love from our Family and Friends/Community. We cannot thank you enough. Our hearts are broken but we are comforted in your love and the love of God and Jesus Christ," said Sheriff Lamb on Facebook after the crash.

Gilbert police believe Torres was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, driving about 70 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

Torres was arrested on the scene on suspicion of impairment. Blood samples revealed Torres' blood alcohol content (BAC) was .03 and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was found in his system.

Maricopa County Attorney's Office says it has received the recommendation and the case is currently being reviewed by the office.