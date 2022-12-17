Infant and man dead, woman injured after crash in Gilbert

GILBERT — Officials say an infant and a 22-year-old man died in a crash near Recker and Elliot roads Friday.

Both were inside a passenger car that was turning left when a pickup truck hit the car.

The driver of the passenger car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials originally believed a teen died in the crash but have since clarified that it was a 22-year-old man.

Police say the pickup driver was not hurt in the crash but was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

Elliot Road is closed between Kenneth Lane and Recker Road while the crash is under investigation.

⚠️ Traffic Alert ⚠️



East and westbound Elliot Road is closed between N Kenneth Lane and Recker Road due to a collision investigation.



Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. #GilbertAZ pic.twitter.com/NHCJOpAM4m — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) December 16, 2022

The identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.