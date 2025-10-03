Man shot, killed near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public for information about a deadly shooting in West Phoenix late Thursday night.

Officers were first called to the area of 81st Avenue and Indian School Road around 11:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found a man lying on the ground next to a running SUV. The man had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police have only identified the victim as a man in his 40s.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting and who may have been involved. A dark-colored SUV was reportedly seen near the victim when the shooting happened, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).