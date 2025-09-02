Man seriously hurt, suspect at large after shooting near 35th and Northern avenues in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was reportedly shot Monday evening in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Northern avenues around 7 p.m. for the reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he remains in critical condition.

No information has been released about a possible suspect at this point.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.