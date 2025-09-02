Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man seriously hurt, suspect at large after shooting near 35th and Northern avenues in Phoenix

No information has been provided about the suspect at this point
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix police crime scene file.png
Posted

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was reportedly shot Monday evening in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Northern avenues around 7 p.m. for the reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he remains in critical condition.

No information has been released about a possible suspect at this point.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen