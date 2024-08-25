Man seriously hurt after apparent hit-and-run crash in central Phoenix Saturday night

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after an apparent hit-and-run crash in central Phoenix Saturday night.
Phoenix police say just after 10:15 p.m., they were called to the area on 16th Street just south of Indian School Road for a report of a man being hit by a car.
Officers arrived and found the man seriously hurt.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle that hit the man had left the scene.
Police have not released any information about the suspect vehicle at this point.
The crash remains under investigation.