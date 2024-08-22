Man seriously hurt after shooting at a north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was shot early Thursday morning near a north Phoenix gas station.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road around 5:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's not clear if anyone is in custody. No suspect information has been released at this point.

An ABC15 photojournalist found a Fry's gas station taped off as police continued to investigate.

Police say the area, including a portion of Cactus Road, has been shut down as the scene investigation continues.