Man sentenced in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 13-year-old in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage boy.

Forty-four-year-old Richard Romo hit and killed 13-year-old Dylan Buensuceso near Estrella Parkway and Elliot Road in April of 2022 while driving a full-size pickup truck.

Witnesses say Romo exited the vehicle after the crash, looked at the teen, and then got back into the truck and left the scene. He was located days later at a nearby home and arrested.

Romo has a criminal history of at least six DUIs and drug charges, dating back 10 years. He was released from prison in January 2020 for an aggravated DUI.

Dylan's father, Frederick Buensuceso, says the crash happened less than one block away from their home.

"He was funny. He was popular. He likes to make people laugh," said Buensuceso. "He had a great sense of humor. He was very smart. I ache for him to be here, but he's never coming back."

"My son was a vibrant 13-year-old boy who liked to be the class clown, the center of attention [and] make everybody laugh," said Sumi Mathews, Dylan's mom.

Family members spoke at the sentencing Wednesday and urged the judge to give Romo the maximum sentencing allowed in the case, 8.75 years, which was what he was sentenced to.