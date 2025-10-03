Man indicted in August shooting with police on U.S. 60 in Mesa

MESA, AZ — On Friday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced the indictment of a man involved in an early August police shooting on U.S.60.

Mesa police say officers were first called to an apartment complex along Country Club Drive around 4 p.m. on August 10 for reports of a man with a knife.

"The caller said the man kicked in a door, grabbed a kitchen knife, and attempted to force a female victim into a vehicle," Detective John Dreyer said.

When officers arrived, the man, later identified as Joseph Ortiz, had driven away from the complex, and that is when officers pursued the vehicle.

Police say the man drove through Mesa streets and towards the Alma School Road westbound on-ramp to U.S. 60.

"Officers attempted a pit maneuver that was unsuccessful. The vehicle did, however, come to a stop on the shoulder of the U.S. 60 on ramp at Alma School," Dreyer said.

According to police, the man ran from the vehicle, crossing onto the southbound lanes, reaching for his waistband.

That is when police say the shooting involving officers began. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries but was later released and taken into custody.

Ortiz faces several charges, listed below:



One count of Kidnapping, a Class Two Dangerous Felony and Domestic Violence Offense

One count of Aggravated Assault, a Class Three Dangerous Felony and Domestic Violence Offense

One count of Aggravated Assault, a Class Three Dangerous Felony

One count of Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle, a Class Five Felony

One count of Theft, a Class One Misdemeanor

One count of Criminal Damage, a Class One Misdemeanor

One count of Reckless Driving, a Class Two Misdemeanor

One count of Obstructing a Highway, a Class Two Misdemeanor

According to officials, Ortiz is being held in custody on a $150,000 cash-only and a trial has not yet been scheduled.

