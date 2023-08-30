Watch Now
Man in custody in connection to fiery crash that left one dead in 2021

Christian Aragon Zazueta, who was 17 at the time of the crash, is facing a manslaughter charge
Phoenix Police
Posted at 1:00 PM, Aug 30, 2023
PHOENIX — A man is in custody after a fiery crash that left a man dead in west Phoenix in 2021.

Court records show Christian Aragon Zazueta is facing a manslaughter charge for the June 2021 crash near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

He was arrested Tuesday.

Zazueta, who police say was driving a Mercedes northbound on 51st Avenue, reportedly rear-ended a Jeep causing the crash. The driver of the Jeep died after the vehicle hit a power pole and caught fire.

Court paperwork indicates Zazueta was driving between 93 and 114 MPH in a 45 MPH zone when the crash occurred. He was also allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and THC at the time of the crash.

Zazueta was 17 at the time of the crash. Three other people were in his vehicle at the time. None of those occupants were seriously injured.

It's not clear what led to the delay in making the arrest.

