PD: Driver dies after crash, car catches fire near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — Police say a driver has died after being involved in a crash that led to his car catching on fire in west Phoenix Saturday morning.

Police officials say at around 4 a.m., officers responded to a call of a crash between two vehicles near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a collision between a car and a Jeep. The driver of the Jeep died at the scene.

Preliminary information revealed the car was driven by a 17-year-old boy with three passengers inside and was heading north on 51st Avenue when it collided with the rear of the Jeep, which was also traveling northbound.

The Jeep was pushed into a power pole and caught on fire.

The four people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe speed and impairment may have been factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Authorities said 51st Avenue is blocked for all north and south traffic between Van Buren and Roosevelt streets. East and west traffic is also restricted at Fillmore Street as an investigation is underway.

