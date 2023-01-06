Grandfather, child killed after Chandler crash, driver in custody

CHANDLER, AZ — A man is in custody after a December crash in Chandler killed a man and his grandson.

According to court paperwork, Gage Kauffman was driving northbound on Dobson Road on December 20 at a high rate of speed.

The man killed was driving another vehicle that was entering Dobson Road at Shawnee Drive. Kauffman's vehicle crashed into the victims' vehicle.

The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and died on December 30.

His grandson, a four-year-old boy, was also killed from injuries suffered in the crash.

Court records show Kauffman was driving over 100 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone moments before the deadly crash

He faces two counts of reckless manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of endangerment.