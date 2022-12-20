Chandler PD investigating two-vehicle crash near Dobson and Elliot

CHANDLER, AZ — Road closures are in place after a crash in Chandler near Dobson and Elliot roads.

Emergency crews were called to Dobson Road and Shawnee Drive, south of Elliot Road, for a crash.

At least two vehicles were involved. It's unclear if anybody was seriously injured.

All northbound and southbound traffic is closed between Warner and Elliot until further notice. Drivers should use Alma School or Price Road.