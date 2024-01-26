Man in custody after deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash in north Phoenix Wednesday

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after he allegedly hit and killed a motorcyclist in north Phoenix Wednesday night.

Marc Distel, 29, is accused of fleeing the scene of the crash on I-17 near Union Hills Drive.

According to court paperwork, witnesses said Distel was driving approximately 90 miles per hour when he rear-ended the motorcycle that was driven by an unidentified 18-year-old.

Court records show that the motorcycle became "embedded" into Distel's vehicle, and the two vehicles continued up I-17 for a quarter of a mile before the two vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of the highway.

The 18-year-old victim reportedly had become separated from the motorcycle and vehicle before they came to rest on the side of the freeway.

Court paperwork says the victim fell into a lane of traffic before he was hit by another vehicle driving on I-17.

Distel had left the scene on foot, and was later found at a motel near I-17 and Bell Road.

He reportedly told officers he had been driving the vehicle when it collided with something, and that someone had picked him up and given him a ride to the hospital.

Distel added that he had taken several prescription medications while he was driving, and some of them had warned about operating vehicles while on the medication.

Distel is now facing felony counts of reckless manslaughter and failing to stay at the scene.