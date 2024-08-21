Man in custody after allegedly taking videos of women changing in a dressing room in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after he allegedly took videos of women changing in a dressing room at a store in central Phoenix.

According to court paperwork, the man was arrested after an incident at the Last Chance store near SR-51 and Camelback Road.

Around noon Friday, Phoenix police were called to the store for a report of a man taking photos of people changing in the women's changing room.

A victim told police she noticed a phone being slid into her changing room through a small gap between the wall and the floor. After happening at least three times, the victim then left the stall and reported it to store management.

A store manager then went into the stall pretending to change, and they saw someone again slide the phone into the stall.

Store staff then kept watch on the room until the man came out of the changing room.

The man was then observed browsing the store before trying to exit.

That's when he was surrounded by customers and bystanders who refused to let him leave until officers arrived, according to court documents.

Officers went through the man's phone and found multiple videos of women changing in the changing room, along with other women browsing at Last Chance.

The man is currently facing one felony count of unlawful recording of a person.