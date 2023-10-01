Watch Now
Man in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man in Tonto National Forest

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 01, 2023
A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed a man in the Tonto National Forest, north of Payson.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says it received a call at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, from a woman saying she had heard gunshots and saw a woman running out of the woods.

When officials arrived, they found the campsite where they believe the shooting occurred.

There, they found the victim and pronounced him deceased at the scene. He has not been identified.

Another man was at the scene and police took him into custody. He has also not been identified.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.

