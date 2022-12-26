Man in critical condition after shooting near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in west Phoenix on Christmas day.

Phoenix police say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road late Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the roadway on Camelback Road.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered "life-threatening."

Police say the shooter is still at large, and they have not released any information on a possible suspect.

The case remains under investigation.