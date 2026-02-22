Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after early-morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning in Phoenix.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot. The Phoenix Fire Department took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting, and no information about a possible suspect has been released.

If you know anything that could help investigators, you’re asked to contact police or reach out anonymously to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

This remains an active investigation.