Man hospitalized after being hit by Phoenix police car while trying to flee

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a Phoenix police car while attempting to flee officers Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police say they were called to a hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 3:15 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had taken a woman's purse in the incident. He left the area armed with a handgun.

Police say about an hour later, a man matching the suspect description was located at a gas station near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

While officers called for backup, the man spotted officers and entered a business before coming out a few moments later.

Police activated their lights and sirens to get the man to stop, but he ran onto McDowell Road.

As officers followed the man in a patrol vehicle, the man reached for his waistband, and officers saw that he had a gun.

Officers then hit the man with the patrol car.

The man was arrested, and the handgun was removed from his person after the incident.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Once released from the hospital, police say the man will be booked for multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault of a police officer and weapons violations.

The incident remains under investigation.