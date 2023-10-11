Watch Now
Man dies after being stabbed at downtown Chandler bar in early October

The suspect was taken into custody that night
Posted at 10:16 AM, Oct 11, 2023
CHANDLER, AZ — A man has died after he was stabbed during a fight at a bar in downtown Chandler recently.

Chandler police say they were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 4 for reports of a fight.

When officers arrived, they found two men who knew each other outside of the bar, one of whom was suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Chandler police confirmed Wednesday, October 11 that the victim had died from his injuries.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

