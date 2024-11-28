Man dies after being shot during argument with roommate in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from an argument between roommates Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were first called to the area of 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 3 p.m. for reports of a fight and possible shooting.

Two men were located at the scene, including one who had suffered a gunshot wound. That man later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police say the other man was detained, interviewed, and released pending further investigation. The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review.

Other details on what led to the shooting or the identities of those involved have yet to be released.