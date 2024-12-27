Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man dead, two others injured after shooting at apartment complex near I-10 and Guadalupe Road

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
police
Posted

PHOENIX — A man is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting near Interstate 10 and Guadalupe Road Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the fire department.

Another man and a woman were found nearby with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if they also had gunshot wounds.

Police say a firearm was found on the scene.

It is unknown what led to the shooting or if there are any outstanding suspects.

This incident remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen