Man dead, suspect at large after hit-and-run crash Friday night near 7th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a suspect is at large after a hit-and-run crash late Friday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 7th Street and McDowell Road just after 11:30 p.m. for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police learned that the vehicle that hit the man had left the scene before officers arrived.

No information has been provided about the suspect vehicle or its driver.

The crash remains under investigation.