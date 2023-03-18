Man dead following home invasion near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being shot by an intruder during a home invasion early Saturday morning near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue.

Phoenix identified the victim as 40-year-old Daniel Perez Jr., and say they found him with multiple gunshot wounds.

Phoenix fire treated Perez on scene before he was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to detectives, an adult male suspect forced entry into the home, demanded property, and shot Perez before running away.

Additional details about the incident are part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).