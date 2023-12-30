Man dead, another hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — A man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in Avondale.

Avondale police say they were called to the area of 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, police learned a second victim related to the shooting had already been taken to the hospital before officers arrived.

That man is reportedly in stable condition.

The victim has not been identified at this point.

Police haven't yet released any information about a possible suspect.

Avondale police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.